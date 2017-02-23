J P Morgan Chase & Co Lowers Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) to Neutral

J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STAN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.42) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 555 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.48) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.46) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.46) price target (up previously from GBX 890 ($11.09)) on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Standard Chartered PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.21) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 601.91 ($7.50).

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) opened at 760.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 759.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 678.36. The company’s market cap is GBX 24.95 billion. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 389.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 821.60.

Standard Chartered PLC Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Bank provides personal banking, business banking, wealth management, Islamic banking and online banking services. Its segments include Corporate and Institutional clients, Commercial Clients, Private Banking Clients and Retail Clients. Its Corporate and Institutional clients segment consists of global corporates, local corporates and financial Institutions.

