J P Morgan Chase & Co Increases Serco Group plc (SRP) Price Target to GBX 144

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 144 ($1.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

SRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Serco Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group plc in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group plc from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Serco Group plc to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126.92 ($1.58).

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) opened at 118.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.65. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.29 billion. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 151.10.

