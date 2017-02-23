iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (EWL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (NYSE:EWL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,206,469 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the January 13th total of 588,388 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun (NYSE:EWL) opened at 31.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF)

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

