Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $21.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.45.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) opened at 16.87 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.47 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.17% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 65,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $1,034,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,700,946.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $50,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,572 shares of company stock worth $1,710,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company’s products Linaclotide provides patients and healthcare practitioners with a treatment option for adults in the United States and certain other countries with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

