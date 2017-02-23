Investors Buy Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on Weakness Following Weak Earnings

Traders purchased shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $650.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $609.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.47 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tesla Motors had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Tesla Motors traded down ($3.88) for the day and closed at $273.51The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.37. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Tesla Motors had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $338.00 price target on Tesla Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr lowered Tesla Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.81 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

In other Tesla Motors news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.61, for a total transaction of $228,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,138.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $532,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,521,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,196. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Tesla Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tesla Motors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Tesla Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics LLC increased its stake in Tesla Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s market capitalization is $41.00 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.08 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01.

“Investors Buy Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on Weakness Following Weak Earnings” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/investors-buy-tesla-motors-inc-tsla-on-weakness-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Tesla Motors

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Motors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Motors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.