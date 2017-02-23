Investors Buy Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $50.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.26 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $84.64Specifically, insider John Demsey sold 20,322 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $1,667,826.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 4,492 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $342,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,292. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $107.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 95.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/investors-buy-estee-lauder-companies-inc-the-el-on-weakness-after-insider-selling.html.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.