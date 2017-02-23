Investec Upgrades WH Smith Plc (SMWH) to Buy

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,550 ($19.31). Investec’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMWH. Haitong Bank raised WH Smith Plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.82) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.05) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WH Smith Plc from GBX 1,610 ($20.06) to GBX 1,661 ($20.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,870 ($23.30) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,740.08 ($21.68).

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) opened at 1676.00 on Tuesday. WH Smith Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,893.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.88 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,600.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,547.08.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/investec-upgrades-wh-smith-plc-smwh-to-buy.html.

WH Smith Plc Company Profile

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.