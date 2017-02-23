Intuit Inc. (INTU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.Intuit also updated its FY17 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS.

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) traded up 1.06% on Thursday, hitting $120.70. 1,635,059 shares of the stock traded hands. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $120.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 82.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post $4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.50.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,871 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $218,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,992.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

