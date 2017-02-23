Intu Properties PLC (INTU) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 275 ($3.43) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties PLC from GBX 296 ($3.69) to GBX 293 ($3.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.25) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.99) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 267.13 ($3.33).

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) opened at 293.90 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.92 billion. Intu Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 254.70 and a one year high of GBX 323.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.88.

In related news, insider John Whittaker purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £104,910 ($130,712.68).

Intu Properties PLC Company Profile

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway, Bristol. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Spain.

