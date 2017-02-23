Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) opened at 47.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 116,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,369,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company operates hotels in three ways: as a franchisor, as a manager, and on an owned and leased basis. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. The Company operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

