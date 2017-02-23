Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 29.02 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

In related news, insider Brent Heagy bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.56 per share, with a total value of C$157,080.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

