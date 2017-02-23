Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.10.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Brent Heagy acquired 5,500 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,080.00.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

