Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) PT Raised to C$33.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

Shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 29.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Brent Heagy acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.56 per share, with a total value of C$157,080.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

