Instinet Trims MGM Resorts International (MGM) Target Price to $34.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective reduced by Instinet from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded MGM Resorts International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened at 26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Phyllis James sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $165,884.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,286.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D’arrigo sold 32,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $980,823.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,770.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,124 shares of company stock worth $2,503,096. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 38.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casino resorts. It operates in two segments: wholly owned domestic resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and other resort amenities. It has additional business activities, including its investments in unconsolidated affiliates, and other corporate and management operations.

