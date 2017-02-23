Insider Selling: Trifast plc (TRI) Insider Sells £1,055,000 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) insider Malcolm Diamond sold 500,000 shares of Trifast plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.63), for a total value of £1,055,000 ($1,314,477.95).

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) opened at 202.00 on Thursday. Trifast plc has a 52 week low of GBX 114.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 228.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.57. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 237.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Trifast plc from GBX 175 ($2.18) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. FinnCap lifted their price objective on Trifast plc from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 176 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Trifast plc

Trifast plc is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial fastenings and category C components to a range of industries and customers. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes mechanical fasteners on a global basis to both distributors and to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) assemblers.

