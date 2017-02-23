Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have $7.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovio, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, is focused on the development of treatments targeting various cancer forms and infectious diseases. We are pleased with the company’s collaborations with other companies and institutes for pipeline development. Moreover, shares of Inovio have outperformed the Medical-Biomedical/Genetics industry for last one year. However, Inovio suffered a setback with the FDA placing clinical hold on the proposed phase III program on its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100. Moreover, Inovio depends largely on government grants and contracts for the development of its candidates. Termination of the agreement with Roche for INO-1800 is also concerning. Notably, Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.98.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) opened at 6.60 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $11.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $488.80 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 203,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 77,636 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

