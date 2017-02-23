Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.5-455.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.26 million.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) opened at 11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.14. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Inovalon Holdings had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $96.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Inovalon Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Bank of America Corp lowered Inovalon Holdings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inovalon Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest set a $20.00 target price on Inovalon Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $278,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,980.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 131,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,261. Corporate insiders own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc is a technology company. The Company combines advanced cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms to provide services for health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. The Company operates through developing cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms segment and provides related services to its clients.

