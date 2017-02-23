Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($10.59) target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISAT. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.96) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC upgraded Inmarsat Plc to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.72) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 910 ($11.34) to GBX 740 ($9.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,245 ($15.51) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inmarsat Plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 922.73 ($11.50).

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) opened at 641.50 on Thursday. Inmarsat Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 594.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,024.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.88 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 666.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 724.53.

In related news, insider Simon Bax acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £32,175 ($40,088.46). Also, insider Robert Kehler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,530 ($9,382.01).

Inmarsat Plc Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

