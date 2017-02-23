Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($17.55) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. set a €18.50 ($19.68) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.96 ($18.05).

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 17.186 on Friday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of €10.97 and a 12 month high of €17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.76 and its 200 day moving average is €15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of €19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.728.

Infineon Technologies AG Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

