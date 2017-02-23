Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Desjardins

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.73.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/industrial-alliance-insur-fin-ser-iag-pt-raised-to-c61-00-at-desjardins.html.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.