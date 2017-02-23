Independent Oil & Gas PLC’s (IOG) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, VSA Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) opened at 17.25 on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.61. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 16.44 million.

About Independent Oil & Gas PLC

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG) is a development and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas opportunities in the United Kingdom North Sea. The Company owns approximately two traditional licenses and over two promote licenses all in the North Sea.

