Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) opened at 9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company earned $38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an externally managed and advised apartment real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and operates a portfolio of garden style and mid-rise apartment communities in the Southeastern United States.

