Incyte Corporation (INCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Although Incyte’s fourth-quarter results were positive beating on both the top and bottom line, Incyte is highly dependent on the single product, Jakafi, for growth which has its inherent risks. In addition, Jakafi could face competition from generic products. While we are positive on the company’s efforts to expand Jakafi’s label, any development/regulatory setback could pull down the stock significantly. Also, most of its pipeline candidates are in early-to-mid stages of development, and hence are expected to take time before being approved for use. Iclusig also faces intense competition. Approved treatments include Novartis’ Gleevec/Glivec, Bristol-Myers’ Sprycel and Pfizer’s Bosulif among others. On the other hand, shares of the company have outperformed that of the industry in the past one year.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Incyte Corporation from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Incyte Corporation from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Incyte Corporation in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.31.

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 121.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 224.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $125.49.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. Incyte Corporation had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,332,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Incyte Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Incyte Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Incyte Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Incyte Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

