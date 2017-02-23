Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) opened at 130.12 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 14.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,557.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

