Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ideal Power, Inc. is engaged in development of a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture(TM). The company also provides photovoltaic inverters and battery converters for grid storage and electrified vehicle fast-charging infrastructure. In addition, it offers hybrid power conversion systems and power switches. Ideal Power, Inc. is based in Spicewood, Texas. “

IPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Ideal Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. FBR & Co started coverage on Ideal Power in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) opened at 2.34 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.36 million.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ideal-power-inc-ipwr-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.38% of Ideal Power worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.