Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) will be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) opened at 2.34 on Thursday. Ideal Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm’s market cap is $22.36 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

“Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ideal-power-inc-ipwr-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

