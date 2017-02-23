Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.91 million.

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) opened at 9.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm’s market cap is $515.26 million.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iconix Brand Group, Inc. will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Iconix Brand Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iconix Brand Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of consumer brands across women’s, men’s, home and entertainment categories. The Company operates through five segments: men’s, women’s, home, entertainment and corporate. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Strawberry Shortcake and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

