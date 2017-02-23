ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) is scheduled to be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $298.82 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) opened at 51.65 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $979.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ICF International news, CFO James C. M. Morgan sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $280,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $603,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 23,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,244,307.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,555.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut ICF International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc, formerly ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC, provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology and policy consulting and implementation services. It operates through professional services for government and commercial clients segment.

