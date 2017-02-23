Iamgold Corporation (IAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. RBC Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Iamgold Corporation from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Iamgold Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Iamgold Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) opened at 4.41 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.99 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Iamgold Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 835.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 454,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,243,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after buying an additional 910,461 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 36.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,193,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 1,117,700 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 514.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,758,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 2,309,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 14.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iamgold Corporation Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of mineral resource properties across the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations and exploration properties, as well as various royalty interests on mineral resource properties. All gold produced by IAMGOLD is in the form of dore bars, which is sold to gold refineries in North America and Europe.

