Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Receives $62.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) opened at 62.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 40.41%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $129,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, and its subsidiaries, design, engineer, manufacture, sell and service lift trucks and aftermarket parts. The Company markets its lift trucks and aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale brand names. The Company also operates through Nuvera Fuel Cells, Inc (Nuvera), which is an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel-cell stacks and related systems.

