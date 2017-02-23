Huron Consulting Group Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the firm will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HURN. William Blair lowered Huron Consulting Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) opened at 43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $919.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $9,303,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,711,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,258,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 485.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 47,248 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm focused on assisting clients with their business issues by delivering solutions to support their strategic objectives. The Company’s segments are Huron Healthcare, which provides advisory, consulting and technology solutions to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals and physician practices; Huron Education and Life Sciences, which provides management consulting services and software solutions to the higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, and research industries; Huron Business Advisory, which provides services to the C-suite of middle market and organizations, institutions, law firms, investment banks and private equity firms, and All Other.

