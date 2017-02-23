Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) traded up 3.32% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,387 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business earned $178.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/huron-consulting-group-inc-hurn-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance-2.html.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm focused on assisting clients with their business issues by delivering solutions to support their strategic objectives. The Company’s segments are Huron Healthcare, which provides advisory, consulting and technology solutions to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals and physician practices; Huron Education and Life Sciences, which provides management consulting services and software solutions to the higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, and research industries; Huron Business Advisory, which provides services to the C-suite of middle market and organizations, institutions, law firms, investment banks and private equity firms, and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.