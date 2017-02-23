Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.51 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Brian V. Ridd sold 44,265 shares of Huntsman Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $951,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 59,361 shares of Huntsman Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,271,512.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 57.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the second quarter valued at $12,951,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the second quarter valued at $5,380,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the second quarter valued at $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) opened at 22.48 on Monday. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huntsman Corporation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntsman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). It operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

