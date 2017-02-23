Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded down 3.93% on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 223,220 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $134,000. VNBTrust National Association increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 555,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 160,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $405,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services, which consist of reclamation of refrigerants, and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination.

