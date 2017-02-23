HP Inc. (HPQ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) opened at 16.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company earned $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr downgraded HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $17.76 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.02.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $225,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 113,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,791,077.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

