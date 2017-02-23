Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Issues Earnings Results

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. Howard Hughes Corp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) traded up 0.59% during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 134,894 shares. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, President Grant Herlitz sold 110,000 shares of Howard Hughes Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $12,431,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 348,084 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 6,950 shares of Howard Hughes Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $791,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Howard Hughes Corp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Howard Hughes Corp Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in development of master planned communities and the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

