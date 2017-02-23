Horizons Active Cdn Dividend Etf Ac (HAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.04 on March 10th

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend Etf Ac (TSE:HAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Horizons Active Cdn Dividend Etf Ac (TSE:HAL) traded down 0.13% on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 707 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend Etf Ac has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

