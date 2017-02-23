Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s growth-by-acquisition strategy, through which it actively pursues deals to expand and diversify its portfolio, is encouraging. The Raptor Pharma acquisition to strengthen its rare disease business is impressive. Moreover, the Hyperion and Crealta acquisitions bode well. However, the company’s efforts to expand Actimmune’s label suffered a developmental setback. Actimmune failed in a late-stage Friedreich's ataxia study, which could have given its sales a much-needed boost. Horizon is also involved in patent litigations with quite a few companies. Also, Horizon’s marketed products face intense competition. Pipeline setbacks, competitive pressures, concerns related to the ongoing litigations and focus on drug pricing remain material headwinds. The company has a negative record of earnings surprise in the last four trailing quarters while the estimates are stable ahead of Q4 results.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Horizon Pharma PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) opened at 17.04 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

“Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/horizon-pharma-plc-hznp-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 62.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 268,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma PLC Company Profile

Horizon Pharma plc, formerly Vidara Therapeutics International Public Limited Company, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing differentiated products. It markets approximately nine medicines through its orphan, primary care and rheumatology business units.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.