Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Receives $30.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 157.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 891,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 628.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 154,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. TX raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 10.8% in the second quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX now owns 152,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) opened at 17.04 on Monday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

About Horizon Pharma PLC

Horizon Pharma plc, formerly Vidara Therapeutics International Public Limited Company, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing differentiated products. It markets approximately nine medicines through its orphan, primary care and rheumatology business units.

