Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Merion Capital Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) opened at 28.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. Home BancShares has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Home BancShares will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 65,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,825,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 602,666 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,887.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 401,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $10,618,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,116 shares of company stock worth $25,713,245 over the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

