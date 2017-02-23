HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. HollyFrontier Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) opened at 28.90 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $5.08 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.33 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $86,595.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jennings sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,259 shares of company stock worth $897,699. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HollyFrontier) is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

