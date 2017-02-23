Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company earned $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.61 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) opened at 21.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm’s market cap is $1.40 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCLP. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

“Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/hi-crush-partners-lp-hclp-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is a producer and supplier of monocrystalline sand. The Company is a limited partnership formed to acquire selected sand reserves and related processing and transportation facilities of Hi-Crush Proppants LLC. It operates in Frac Sand Sales segment. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.