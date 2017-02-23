Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.88-1.98 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) traded down 0.48% on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,682 shares. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 3.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.99 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from $23.55 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.66.

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Neri sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $797,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $75,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/hewlett-packard-enterprise-company-hpe-updates-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.