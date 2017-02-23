Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTZ. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hertz Global Holdings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) opened at 19.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Hertz Global Holdings has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Hertz Global Holdings by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Hertz Global Holdings by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hertz Global Holdings Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

