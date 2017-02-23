Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 372,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 191.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $3,051,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $854,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) opened at 15.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.91. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

