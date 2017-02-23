Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. Commerzbank Ag set a €136.00 ($144.68) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. S&P Global Inc. set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.73 ($127.37).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) opened at 121.055 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €114.72 and a 200-day moving average of €115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of €52.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.939. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €91.37 and a 52 week high of €122.90.

“Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/henkel-ag-co-kgaa-hen3-given-neutral-rating-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

