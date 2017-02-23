HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €93.00 ($98.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas set a €108.00 ($114.89) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.20 ($97.02).

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) opened at 88.289 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €17.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.74 and a 200-day moving average of €85.10. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €64.90 and a 52 week high of €94.42.

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

