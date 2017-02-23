HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Issues Earnings Results

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm earned $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.67 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) opened at 23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. HealthStream has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $28.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HealthStream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $922,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Delivered primarily as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the Company’s solutions focus on challenges facing the healthcare workforce and healthcare organizations, including the need to manage, retain, engage and develop healthcare workforce talent; meet compliance requirements; manage ongoing medical staff credentialing and privileging processes, and deliver patient experiences of care in healthcare organizations.

