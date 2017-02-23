Headinvest LLC Invests $1,143,000 in AT&T Inc. (T)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,537,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.59 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, FBR & Co upped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

