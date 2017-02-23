Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Haverty Furniture Companies an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/haverty-furniture-companies-inc-hvt-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) opened at 24.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.81. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business earned $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pine Hill Associates, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $573,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet E. Taylor sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $49,985.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $330,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website havertys.com. The Company has over 120 stores in approximately 20 states in the southern and Midwest regions with over 4.4 million square feet retail store space.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.